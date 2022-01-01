Cookies in Walker's Point
Walker's Point restaurants that serve cookies
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Cookie Dough Shake
|$7.95
More about MobCraft Beer
MobCraft Beer
505 S 5th St, Milwaukee
|Beer and Girl Scout Cookie Pairing - VIRTUAL - Sat April 23
|$35.00
Virtual Beer + Girl Scout Cookie Pairing
When: Saturday, April 23rd at 7pm
Where: On Zoom
Price: $35 per kit (each kit is enough for two people)
Your pairing kit for two includes a five-course pairing featuring five full-sized MobCraft beers and five different Girl Scout cookies (2 of each). Your pairing will be led virtually by Elise.
+Toast-yay Cookie & Low pHunk Lemon Meringue Pie
+Thin Mint & Grasshopper
+PB Patty & Peanuttin’ Butter Than This Chocolate Porter
+Adventurefuls & Double Chocolate Birthday Cake Stout
+Lemonades & Raspberry Sour Golden Ale
**ALL ORDERS CLOSE ON FRIDAY MARCH 24TH AT 3PM
**Madison kits not picked up by 6pm will NOT be at the Chocolate Shoppe for pick up. Payment will be forfeited; no refunds will be given.
** Milwaukee kits not picked up by Friday, April 29 will be dumped. Payment will be forfeited; no refunds will be given.