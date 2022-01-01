Cookies in Walker's Point

Virtual Beer + Girl Scout Cookie Pairing

When: Saturday, April 23rd at 7pm

Where: On Zoom

Price: $35 per kit (each kit is enough for two people)

Your pairing kit for two includes a five-course pairing featuring five full-sized MobCraft beers and five different Girl Scout cookies (2 of each). Your pairing will be led virtually by Elise.

+Toast-yay Cookie & Low pHunk Lemon Meringue Pie

+Thin Mint & Grasshopper

+PB Patty & Peanuttin’ Butter Than This Chocolate Porter

+Adventurefuls & Double Chocolate Birthday Cake Stout

+Lemonades & Raspberry Sour Golden Ale

**ALL ORDERS CLOSE ON FRIDAY MARCH 24TH AT 3PM

**Madison kits not picked up by 6pm will NOT be at the Chocolate Shoppe for pick up. Payment will be forfeited; no refunds will be given.

** Milwaukee kits not picked up by Friday, April 29 will be dumped. Payment will be forfeited; no refunds will be given.

