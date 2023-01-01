Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Walker's Point

Go
Walker's Point restaurants
Toast

Walker's Point restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes$3.75
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Merenda

125 E National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Miniature Car Bomb Cupcakes (6 to order)$15.00
More about La Merenda

Browse other tasty dishes in Walker's Point

Cinnamon Rolls

Barbacoas

Veggie Burritos

Cappuccino

French Toast

Carrot Cake

Cookies

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Walker's Point to explore

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (472 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (340 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston