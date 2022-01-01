French toast in Walker's Point

Walker's Point restaurants
Toast

Walker's Point restaurants that serve french toast

bec1da3a-075c-4f5f-bda8-2db8f8eb07fd image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$9.50
Two pieces of Texas toast in an orange cinnamon batter with candied nuts, maple syrup, and whip cream
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Item pic

 

Toast

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Apple Pie French Toast$11.99
Challah French Toast - Cinnamon Caramel Apple Topping - Choice of Meat
Challah French Toast$10.99
Thick Cinnamon Buttered Challah - Powder Sugar - Syrup - Butter
More about Toast
Company French Toast image

TAPAS

Engine Company No. 3

217 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Company French Toast$5.00
Troubadour Bakery brioche | Maple Valley Co-op organic syrup | Freis Von Kiel butter
More about Engine Company No. 3

