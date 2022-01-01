French toast in Walker's Point
Walker's Point restaurants that serve french toast
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|French Toast
|$9.50
Two pieces of Texas toast in an orange cinnamon batter with candied nuts, maple syrup, and whip cream
More about Toast
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Caramel Apple Pie French Toast
|$11.99
Challah French Toast - Cinnamon Caramel Apple Topping - Choice of Meat
|Challah French Toast
|$10.99
Thick Cinnamon Buttered Challah - Powder Sugar - Syrup - Butter