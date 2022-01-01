Pancakes in Walker's Point
Walker's Point restaurants that serve pancakes
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$13.99
(3) Buttermilk Pancakes - Cinnamon Swirl - Vanilla Icing - Choice of Meat
TAPAS
Engine Company No. 3
217 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Sticky Bun Pancakes
|$6.00
2 mini cinnamon batter pancakes | cream cheese frosting | salted caramel pecans | Maple Valley Co-op organic syrup
|Company Pancakes
|$5.00
4 mini cinnamon batter pancakes | Maple Valley Co-op organic syrup | Freis Von Kiel butter