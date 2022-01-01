Pancakes in Walker's Point

Toast

Walker's Point restaurants that serve pancakes

Toast

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$13.99
(3) Buttermilk Pancakes - Cinnamon Swirl - Vanilla Icing - Choice of Meat
TAPAS

Engine Company No. 3

217 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Sticky Bun Pancakes$6.00
2 mini cinnamon batter pancakes | cream cheese frosting | salted caramel pecans | Maple Valley Co-op organic syrup
Company Pancakes$5.00
4 mini cinnamon batter pancakes | Maple Valley Co-op organic syrup | Freis Von Kiel butter
