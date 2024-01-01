Paninis in Walker's Point
Walker's Point restaurants that serve paninis
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, jack cheese, pickled red onions, sweet pickled peppers, guacamole, and sriracha mayo in a presses ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.
|Mediterranean Panini
|$11.50
Sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spinach, melted provolone, garlic mayo, and Olive Tapenade in a pressed ciabatta. Served with kettle chips