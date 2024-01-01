Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Walker's Point

Go
Walker's Point restaurants
Toast

Walker's Point restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Panini$13.00
Grilled chicken, jack cheese, pickled red onions, sweet pickled peppers, guacamole, and sriracha mayo in a presses ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.
Mediterranean Panini$11.50
Sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, spinach, melted provolone, garlic mayo, and Olive Tapenade in a pressed ciabatta. Served with kettle chips
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Item pic

 

Toast Milwaukee

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cubano Con Huevo Panini$14.99
Mojo Pulled Pork - Seared Ham - Fried Egg Hard - Swiss Cheese - Pickles - Jalapeno Honey Mustard - Sourdough - Choice of Potato
More about Toast Milwaukee

