Milwaukie Pizza Co
Hand stretched cold fermented dough topped with only the best quality ingredients and baked in a super hot stone deck oven. Family owned and operated.
13239 SE McLoughlin
Popular Items
Location
13239 SE McLoughlin
Milwaukie OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Voodoo Doughnut
Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.
Breakside Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
Next Level Burger
AMERICA'S FIRST 100% PLANT-BASED BURGER JOINT. ROCKING CLEAN INGREDIENTS & ALL ORGANIC VEGGIES.
Bamboo Sushi
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.