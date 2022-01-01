Go
Toast

Mima's 1868 Cuban Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

6261 West Sample Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ropa Vieja$12.95
Vaca Frita$13.95
Lechon Asado$11.95
Masa De Puerco$12.95
Steak Sandwich$9.25
Medianoche$7.95
Small Chicken Soup$4.25
Pollo A La Plancha$11.95
Palomilla A La Plancha$11.95
Cuban Sandwich$7.95
See full menu

Location

6261 West Sample Rd.

Coral Springs FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dragon Pho - Coral Springs

No reviews yet

Dragon Pho Coral Springs is one of the most authentic, fresh & healthy Vietnamese cuisine in South Florida. We strive to provide the best experience to our customers. The Freshness of our product is the key to our success. We offer a variety of delectable fresh dishes and friendly customer services.
Our food is gluten free and we also have a nice selection of flavorful vegan dishes. We are shaping the way people experience life through the ability for you to build your own dishes. We have the courage to create experiences that go beyond our guests’ expectations. Come see us and find out about all the delicious treats we have for you!

Seoul Delights Korean BBQ - Coral Springs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scorpion Wings - Coral Springs

No reviews yet

The Best Wings & Tenders in Town!
Dare To Try?
Scorpion Wings POISON

Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston