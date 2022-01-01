Mimi’s Soulfood
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
533 S Kimbrough Ave
Springfield, MO 65806
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
533 S Kimbrough Ave, Springfield MO 65806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sandwich Scene
No Reviews
208 W. McDaniel StSpringfield, MO 65806 Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurant