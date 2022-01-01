Go
Banner picView gallery

Mimi’s Soulfood

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

533 S Kimbrough Ave

Springfield, MO 65806

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

533 S Kimbrough Ave, Springfield MO 65806

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nonna's Italian Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
306 South Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Pappo's Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
The Sandwich Scene
orange starNo Reviews
208 W. McDaniel StSpringfield, MO 65806 Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Tinga Tacos
orange star4.5 • 665
308 W. McDaniel Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Aviary Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
400 E Walnut St,Ste 100 Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Civil Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
107 Park Central Square Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

Pappo's Pizzeria
orange star4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub
orange star4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Springfield Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Mudlounge
orange star4.9 • 1,359
321 E Walnut St Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,251
1620 E Republic Rd Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Bawi Korean BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,190
4121 S. National Ave. Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Mimi’s Soulfood

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston