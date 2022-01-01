Go
Mimi's Ice Cream and Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

2400 Music Valley Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

2400 Music Valley Dr

Nashville TN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
