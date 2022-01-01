Go
Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley

11071 Resort Rd suite 702

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Kabob$7.99
Kids portion grilled chicken kabob served with rice or bread. Kids juice bottle Included.
Hummus$6.49
Garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon juice, and olive oil. Mimi's Recipe!
Chicken Tenders$7.99
Kids portion chicken tenders served with Mimi's Crispy (French) Fries. Kids juice bottle Included.
19) Veggie Kabob$12.99
Flame broiled, seasoned, seasonal vegetables.
Tandoori Bread$1.99
Fresh naan bread made in our tandoori oven... FRESH and HOT.
Location

11071 Resort Rd suite 702

Ellicott City MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
