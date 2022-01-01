Go
Toast

Mimi's Cafe & Market

Breakfast, Lunch & Catering. Dine-In, Outdoor Garden seating and Take Out.

186 E Evergreen Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
See full menu

Location

186 E Evergreen Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tavern On The Hill

No reviews yet

FOR THE BEST DARN COOKIN' AROUND,
THE TAVERN FEATURES ITS SPECIAL "MEANWHILE" MENU FOR PICK-UP AND DELIVERY, DURING THESE "CHALLENGING TIMES"

Night Kitchen Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Poquito

No reviews yet

El Poquito is a delightful collision between an artisanal taco truck and an old school cantina–where the flavors are intense, the service is familiar, and the fresh-juiced margaritas flow like water.

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We have delicious wood-fired pizzas, hearty, healthy salads, and yummy fresh pasta!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston