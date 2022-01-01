Mimmos Brick Oven Pizza and Trattoria
Come in and enjoy!
15 Giffords lane
Location
15 Giffords lane
Staten Island NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Banhmigos - Staten Island
Opened July 2019. We accept American Express cards and cash upon delivery/pickup
Big Deez Standard Burger - Ghost Kitchen
Come in and enjoy all American Artisan Burgers, Fries, Wings and yummy comfort food! 347-947-2334
Nature's Grill Cafe - Staten Island
Eat healthy, Live Healthy, BE HEALTHY!
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!