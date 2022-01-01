Go
Mimmo's Italian Restaurant

Welcome to Mimmo's!
We are a NY style Pizzeria. We Specialize in cooking all the Italian favorites, prepared just for you by our amazing team!
Grazie & Buon Appetito.

408 Shelburne Rd

Popular Items

Fries$5.99
Basket of fries...yumm
16" Cheese$16.25
Balsamic Chicken
Diced Chicken breast sautéed in garlic Olive Oil and Penne pasta to reduction. On the bottom a heathy bed of Green leaf Lettuce, Cherry tomatoes, julienned Cucumber, onions, Kalamata olives and crumbles of feta and parmigian.
Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and a lemon wedge, topped with grilled chicken, served with homemade Caesar dressing.
Wings$10.75
10 or 20 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of hot, medium or mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Garden
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, broccoli, green pepper, black olives and pepperoncini.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
7 mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara.
Alfredo
White creamy cheese sauce, try adding your favorites to this dish! (V)
10" Cheese$9.25
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and a lemon wedge with homemade Caesar dressing.
South Burlington VT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
