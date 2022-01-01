Go
Saint Albans Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

22 S Main St.

Popular Items

Alfredo
White creamy cheese sauce, try adding your favorites to this dish! (V)
Garlic Knots w/Cheese$6.99
Knot shaped pizza dough, baked and topped with garlic, oil, spices and provolone, served with a side of marinara.
Balsamic Chicken
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta and parmesan, topped with chicken and penne sautéed in garlic and oil and balsamic vinegar.
Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and a lemon wedge, topped with grilled chicken, served with homemade Caesar dressing.
Fries$5.99
Basket of fries...yumm
10" Cheese Pizza$9.25
Small cheese pizza, add your toppings!
Side Of Ranch$0.50
16" Cheese Pizza$16.25
Large cheese pizza, add your toppings!
Wings$10.75
10 or 20 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of hot, medium or mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch base with diced spicy chicken, mozzarella and topped with a buffalo sauce drizzle.
Location

22 S Main St.

Saint Albans VT

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
