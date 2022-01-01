Mimosas
In the heart of the historic Denver neighborhood of Five Points, Mimosas is a chef driven, gourmet food concept founded in 2020. It is inspired by a true love for breakfast. The menu is a balance of comfort and innovation, celebrating classic comfort fare with a twist. Our goal is to share our food with everyone. When guests dine with Mimosas, we strive to provide more than just a meal, we want it to be an experience. Our focus is on the quality, fantastic food & beverage, and great service!
2752 Welton Street • $$
2752 Welton Street
Denver CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
