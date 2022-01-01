In the heart of the historic Denver neighborhood of Five Points, Mimosas is a chef driven, gourmet food concept founded in 2020. It is inspired by a true love for breakfast. The menu is a balance of comfort and innovation, celebrating classic comfort fare with a twist. Our goal is to share our food with everyone. When guests dine with Mimosas, we strive to provide more than just a meal, we want it to be an experience. Our focus is on the quality, fantastic food & beverage, and great service!



2752 Welton Street • $$