In the heart of the historic Denver neighborhood of Five Points, Mimosas is a chef driven, gourmet food concept founded in 2020. It is inspired by a true love for breakfast. The menu is a balance of comfort and innovation, celebrating classic comfort fare with a twist. Our goal is to share our food with everyone. When guests dine with Mimosas, we strive to provide more than just a meal, we want it to be an experience. Our focus is on the quality, fantastic food & beverage, and great service!

2752 Welton Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Bacon$4.00
Side Arugula Salad$4.00
Baby arugula, champagne vinaigrette
Dirty Chai$6.95
Eggs Your Way$13.00
Two farm fresh eggs any style,
choice of protein, homestyle potatoes,
side toast
Side Two Crab Cakes$12.00
Lil' Cakes
Mini pancakes, powdered sugar,
maple syrup, side fruit, homestyle potatoes
Cafe Latte$5.25
Side Cheddar Grits$4.00
Topped with cheddar
Avocado Toast$16.00
Smashed avocado, toasted wheat,
sunny-side eggs, heirloom tomatoes,
petite arugula salad, champagne vinaigrette, homestyle potatoes
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Herb-panko crusted tomatoes,
black peppercorn-parmesan ranch
Upscale
Formal
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

2752 Welton Street

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
