Go
Toast

Mim's Mobile Grill

Northern Michigan's favorite gyros!

425 Michigan Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

425 Michigan Street

Petoskey MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parkside Deli

No reviews yet

Sandwiches made to order!

Roast & Toast

No reviews yet

Coffee / Cafe

Petoskey Brewing

No reviews yet

Due to high order volumes we will only be accepting take-out until 4pm daily and will not accept any orders on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. We are sorry for any inconvenience.

Great Lakes Center for the Arts

No reviews yet

With a mission to serve as a cultural and social hub for Northern Michigan, the Great Lakes Center for the Arts will inspire, entertain and educate with year-round programming, affordable ticket pricing and a robust education program.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston