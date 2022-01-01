Go
Mims

235 Roslyn Rd

Popular Items

Side-Mac & Cheese$9.00
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$17.00
Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Pepperjack, Chipotle Cream
Side Salad$6.00
Kung Pao Cauliflower$12.00
crispy cauliflower, Kung Pao sauce,
scallions
Prime Agnus Burger$18.00
Exclusive Blend, Brioche Bun
Grilled Steak Sandwich$25.00
Skirt Steak, Crispy Onions, Melted Mozzarella, House Steak Sauce, Garlic Bread
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
Shaved Cabbage, Mango Salsa, Avocado, Cilantro Lime Crema
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls$13.00
Vermont Cheddar, Scallions, Hot Sauce, Maytag Bleu Cheese
Blackened Salmon Pita$23.00
Grilled Pita, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Lemon Herb Aioli
Side-French Fries$9.00
Location

235 Roslyn Rd

Roslyn Heights NY

Sunday3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
