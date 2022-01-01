Minato Sushi Bar

Minato, a place where u can find a modern twist on traditional Japanese style cuisine. Come in and enjoy an elegant atmosphere, vibrant music, lively crowd, inventive cocktails, and sushi from the highest-grade fresh fish available. Voted #1 sushi bar by Baltimore City Paper six times and by Baltimore Magazine twice, nominated as one of the top 5 Best International Cuisine Restaurants in Maryland, and inducted in the Restaurant Association of Maryland's Hospitality Hall of Honor, Minato has hailed as a stable in the Mount Vernon community. If you aren’t a fan of sushi, you can also enjoy a variety of cooked cuisine as well, ranging from inventive dumplings to stewed soups. Either way, Minato aims to provide an enjoyable, delicious, and memorable experience.



1013 N. Charles St.