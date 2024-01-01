Cookies in Minden

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minden restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

The Broken Bean

107 McDonald, Minden

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookies$2.29
Assorted cookies.
More about The Broken Bean
Consumer pic

 

Brick Street Coffee

509 Main Street, Minden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.00
More about Brick Street Coffee

