Grilled chicken in
Minden
/
Minden
/
Grilled Chicken
Minden restaurants that serve grilled chicken
The Broken Bean
107 McDonald, Minden
Avg 4.8
(134 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Patty
$3.99
1 additional grilled chicken patty
More about The Broken Bean
Brick Street Coffee
509 Main Street, Minden
No reviews yet
Pesto Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.95
More about Brick Street Coffee
