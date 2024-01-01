Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ham sandwiches in
Minden
/
Minden
/
Ham Sandwiches
Minden restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
The Broken Bean
107 McDonald, Minden
Avg 4.8
(134 reviews)
Ham Sandwich
$6.99
Tasty ham and cheese sandwich. You can get it hot or cold!
More about The Broken Bean
Brick Street Coffee
509 Main Street, Minden
No reviews yet
Grilled Ham + Cheese Sandwich
$8.95
More about Brick Street Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Minden
Croissants
Muffins
Cappuccino
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Cinnamon Rolls
Hot Chocolate
Cake
More near Minden to explore
Shreveport
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Monroe
No reviews yet
Longview
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Texarkana
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Bossier City
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Ruston
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
West Monroe
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Gilmer
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Shreveport
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Ruston
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Monroe
No reviews yet
Texarkana
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Longview
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(618 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(411 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(401 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2496 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston