Hot chocolate in Minden

Minden restaurants
Minden restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

The Broken Bean

107 McDonald, Minden

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$0.00
Creamy, rich, hot chocolate. (topped with whip cream)
Frozen Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about The Broken Bean
Consumer pic

 

Brick Street Coffee

509 Main Street, Minden

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about Brick Street Coffee

