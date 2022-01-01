Mineola restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rex Burger & Lobster
524 Jericho Turnpike,, Mineola
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Crispy chicken breast served w/ lettuce, tomato, and Rex sauce.
|Warm Classic Lobster Roll
|$29.95
5oz of Fresh Maine Lobster on a toasted brioche roll w/ poured melted butter
|Chocolate
|$7.95
served with or without whipped cream
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Chef's Corner Meal Prep, Bodyologist APPROVED
95 Mineola blvd, Mineola
|Barley and String Beans
With choice of protein
|Ratatouille
Stewed Eggplants, Squash, Zucchini, Onions, & Peppers
with choice of Protein
|Brussel Sprouts & Sweet Potatoes
Roasted Brussel Sprouts and Sweet Potatoes
with Choice of Protein
Roast Sandwich House Mineola
100 Main Street, Mineola
|BBQ Chicken Crunch Wrap
|$12.35
Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Romaine, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Ranch
|Housemade French Fries
|$6.17
Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper with Roast Fry Sauce
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$12.35
Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Pepper Bruschetta & Basil Mayo on Ciabatta
The Davenport Press
70 MAIN ST, Mineola
|Grilled Salmon
|$32.00
Mango peach tomato salsa
|Grilled Portobello Mushroom
|$9.00
Balsamic reduction
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
House made dressing, garlic croutons, Parmigiano cheese
HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
188 2nd St, Mineola
|34th Street Wrap
|$9.49
Breaded breast of chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese on your choice of wrap
|Eggs & Cheese Sandwich
|$4.49
2 eggs your way and choice of cheese on a roll.
Put it on Hero or Wrap for +1.00
Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
|Abbey Road
|$9.49
Lean pastrami, corned beef, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a toasted hero with russian dressing
Tulum Taco and Taqueria
230 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola