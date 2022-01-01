Mineola restaurants you'll love

Mineola restaurants
Toast
  • Mineola

Mineola's top cuisines

American
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Caterers
Latin American
Must-try Mineola restaurants

The Rex Burger & Lobster image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rex Burger & Lobster

524 Jericho Turnpike,, Mineola

Avg 4.3 (3359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Crispy chicken breast served w/ lettuce, tomato, and Rex sauce.
Warm Classic Lobster Roll$29.95
5oz of Fresh Maine Lobster on a toasted brioche roll w/ poured melted butter
Chocolate$7.95
served with or without whipped cream
More about The Rex Burger & Lobster
The Chef's Corner Meal Prep, Bodyologist APPROVED image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Chef's Corner Meal Prep, Bodyologist APPROVED

95 Mineola blvd, Mineola

Avg 4.3 (302 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Barley and String Beans
With choice of protein
Ratatouille
Stewed Eggplants, Squash, Zucchini, Onions, & Peppers
with choice of Protein
Brussel Sprouts & Sweet Potatoes
Roasted Brussel Sprouts and Sweet Potatoes
with Choice of Protein
More about The Chef's Corner Meal Prep, Bodyologist APPROVED
Roast Sandwich House Mineola image

 

Roast Sandwich House Mineola

100 Main Street, Mineola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Crunch Wrap$12.35
Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Romaine, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Ranch
Housemade French Fries$6.17
Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper with Roast Fry Sauce
Grilled Chicken Panini$12.35
Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Pepper Bruschetta & Basil Mayo on Ciabatta
More about Roast Sandwich House Mineola
The Davenport Press image

 

The Davenport Press

70 MAIN ST, Mineola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Salmon$32.00
Mango peach tomato salsa
Grilled Portobello Mushroom$9.00
Balsamic reduction
Caesar Salad$12.00
House made dressing, garlic croutons, Parmigiano cheese
More about The Davenport Press
2nd Street Gourmet Deli image

HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Street Gourmet Deli

188 2nd St, Mineola

Avg 4.2 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
34th Street Wrap$9.49
Breaded breast of chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese on your choice of wrap
Eggs & Cheese Sandwich$4.49
2 eggs your way and choice of cheese on a roll.
Put it on Hero or Wrap for +1.00
Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Abbey Road$9.49
Lean pastrami, corned beef, melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a toasted hero with russian dressing
More about 2nd Street Gourmet Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Tulum Taco and Taqueria

230 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tulum Taco and Taqueria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mineola

French Fries

Lobsters

