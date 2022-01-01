Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Mineola
/
Mineola
/
Cake
Mineola restaurants that serve cake
The Davenport Press
70 MAIN ST, Mineola
No reviews yet
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$11.50
More about The Davenport Press
HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
188 2nd St, Mineola
Avg 4.2
(88 reviews)
Crumb Cake
$2.31
More about 2nd Street Gourmet Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Mineola
Chicken Sandwiches
Fudge
Paninis
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
More near Mineola to explore
Rockville Centre
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Franklin Square
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Floral Park
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
East Meadow
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Elmont
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1606 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston