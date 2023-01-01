Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Mineola
/
Mineola
/
Chips And Salsa
Mineola restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Tulum Taco and Taqueria
230 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola
No reviews yet
CHIPS & SALSA
$8.00
CONTAINS ALLIUM
Salsa Roja
Salsa Verde
Salsa Chipotle
More about Tulum Taco and Taqueria
BURRITO BLVD - Mineola - 98 mineola blvd
98 mineola blvd, mineola
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$3.75
More about BURRITO BLVD - Mineola - 98 mineola blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Mineola
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Sandwiches
Omelettes
Veggie Salad
Turkey Clubs
Arugula Salad
Cobb Salad
Crispy Chicken
More near Mineola to explore
Garden City
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
No reviews yet
Franklin Square
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Floral Park
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
East Meadow
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Elmont
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1978 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(477 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(166 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(392 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston