Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Mineola
/
Mineola
/
Chocolate Cake
Mineola restaurants that serve chocolate cake
The Chef's Corner
95 Mineola Blvd, Mineola
No reviews yet
Chocolate & Vanilla Layer Cake
$7.00
More about The Chef's Corner
The Davenport Press
70 MAIN ST, Mineola
No reviews yet
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$11.50
More about The Davenport Press
Browse other tasty dishes in Mineola
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Soup
Tuna Salad
French Toast
Grilled Chicken
Muffins
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
More near Mineola to explore
Garden City
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Franklin Square
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Floral Park
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
East Meadow
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Elmont
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1818 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(458 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(156 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston