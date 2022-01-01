Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Mineola

Go
Mineola restaurants
Toast

Mineola restaurants that serve chopped salad

Chopped Wedge Salad image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Rex Burger & Lobster

524 Jericho Turnpike,, Mineola

Avg 4.3 (3359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Wedge Salad$10.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles w/ choice of dressing on the side
More about The Rex Burger & Lobster
2nd Street Gourmet Deli image

HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Street Gourmet Deli

188 2nd St, Mineola

Avg 4.2 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chopped Salad$9.49
Choice of lettuce, dressing, 1 main selection, and 4 additional selections
Regular Chopped Salad$8.49
Choice of lettuce, dressing, 1 main selection, and 4 additional selections
More about 2nd Street Gourmet Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Mineola

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Salad

Cookies

Egg Sandwiches

Tuna Sandwiches

Paninis

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Mineola to explore

Garden City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rockville Centre

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Elmont

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston