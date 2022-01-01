Chopped salad in Mineola
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Rex Burger & Lobster
524 Jericho Turnpike,, Mineola
|Chopped Wedge Salad
|$10.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles w/ choice of dressing on the side
HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
188 2nd St, Mineola
|Large Chopped Salad
|$9.49
Choice of lettuce, dressing, 1 main selection, and 4 additional selections
|Regular Chopped Salad
|$8.49
Choice of lettuce, dressing, 1 main selection, and 4 additional selections