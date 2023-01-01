Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled shrimp salad in
Mineola
/
Mineola
/
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Mineola restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad
The Chef's Corner
95 Mineola Blvd, Mineola
No reviews yet
Grilled Shrimp Greek Salad Wrap
$15.00
More about The Chef's Corner
Roast Sandwich House - Mineola
100 Main Street, Mineola
No reviews yet
Special!! Grilled BBQ Shrimp Salad
$16.99
More about Roast Sandwich House - Mineola
Browse other tasty dishes in Mineola
Shrimp Quesadillas
Tacos
Veggie Salad
Shrimp Salad
Arugula Salad
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Reuben
More near Mineola to explore
Garden City
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Franklin Square
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
No reviews yet
Floral Park
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
East Meadow
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Elmont
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2081 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(494 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston