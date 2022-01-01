Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Mineola

Go
Mineola restaurants
Toast

Mineola restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Roast Sandwich House Mineola

100 Main Street, Mineola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Egg Sandwich$7.15
Arugula, Cheddar, Tomato on Griddled Sourdough
More about Roast Sandwich House Mineola
2nd Street Gourmet Deli image

HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Street Gourmet Deli

188 2nd St, Mineola

Avg 4.2 (88 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs and Ham Sandwich$5.79
2 eggs your way with ham on a roll.
Put it in a Wrap for +1.00
Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Ham Sandwich$7.00
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread.
Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
More about 2nd Street Gourmet Deli

Map

