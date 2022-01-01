Ham sandwiches in Mineola
Mineola restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
Roast Sandwich House Mineola
100 Main Street, Mineola
|Ham & Egg Sandwich
|$7.15
Arugula, Cheddar, Tomato on Griddled Sourdough
HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
188 2nd St, Mineola
|Eggs and Ham Sandwich
|$5.79
2 eggs your way with ham on a roll.
Put it in a Wrap for +1.00
Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
|Ham Sandwich
|$7.00
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread.
Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00