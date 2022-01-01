Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Home fries in
Mineola
/
Mineola
/
Home Fries
Mineola restaurants that serve home fries
The Chef's Corner
95 Mineola Blvd, Mineola
No reviews yet
Home Fried Potatoes
$3.50
More about The Chef's Corner
HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
188 2nd St, Mineola
Avg 4.2
(88 reviews)
French Toast w/ Home fries
$6.79
3 pieces of French Toast with Home fries
Come with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Add bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00
More about 2nd Street Gourmet Deli
