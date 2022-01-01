Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Mineola

Mineola restaurants
Toast

Mineola restaurants that serve home fries

The Chef's Corner image

 

The Chef's Corner

95 Mineola Blvd, Mineola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home Fried Potatoes$3.50
More about The Chef's Corner
2nd Street Gourmet Deli image

HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Street Gourmet Deli

188 2nd St, Mineola

Avg 4.2 (88 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast w/ Home fries$6.79
3 pieces of French Toast with Home fries
Come with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
Add bacon, ham, or sausage for +$1.00
More about 2nd Street Gourmet Deli

