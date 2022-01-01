Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Mineola
/
Mineola
/
Muffins
Mineola restaurants that serve muffins
The Chef's Corner
95 Mineola Blvd, Mineola
No reviews yet
Muffin
$2.50
More about The Chef's Corner
HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
188 2nd St, Mineola
Avg 4.2
(88 reviews)
Muffins
$2.50
Choose from blueberry, corn, banana nut, oat bran, morning glory, chocolate chip, and cappuccino
Add butter for + .25
More about 2nd Street Gourmet Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Mineola
Greek Salad
Crispy Chicken
French Fries
Philly Cheesesteaks
Tuna Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Home Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Mineola to explore
Rockville Centre
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Franklin Square
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Floral Park
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
East Meadow
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Elmont
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1685 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(418 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(157 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(227 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(355 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(132 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston