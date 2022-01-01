Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Mineola

Go
Mineola restaurants
Toast

Mineola restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Item pic

 

Roast Sandwich House Mineola

100 Main Street, Mineola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.32
Romaine, Tomato, Pickles & Potato Chips on Sourdough
More about Roast Sandwich House Mineola
2nd Street Gourmet Deli image

HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Street Gourmet Deli

188 2nd St, Mineola

Avg 4.2 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich or Platter$7.25
Homemade Tuna salad served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread or on a platter with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and carrots. + $2.24
Also, served on a roll or bagel +.50
or Hero, or choice of wrap for +1.00
More about 2nd Street Gourmet Deli

