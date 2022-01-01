Tuna sandwiches in Mineola
Mineola restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Roast Sandwich House Mineola
100 Main Street, Mineola
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.32
Romaine, Tomato, Pickles & Potato Chips on Sourdough
HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Street Gourmet Deli
188 2nd St, Mineola
|Tuna Salad Sandwich or Platter
|$7.25
Homemade Tuna salad served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread or on a platter with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, and carrots. + $2.24
Also, served on a roll or bagel +.50
or Hero, or choice of wrap for +1.00