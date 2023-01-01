Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna wraps in
Mineola
/
Mineola
/
Tuna Wraps
Mineola restaurants that serve tuna wraps
The Chef's Corner
95 Mineola Blvd, Mineola
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad & Avocado Wrap
$14.00
Tuna Salad, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato in a Wrap
More about The Chef's Corner
The Davenport Press
70 MAIN ST, Mineola
No reviews yet
Spicy Crunchy Tuna Wrap (LNCH)
$18.00
Pickled ginger, wasabi, & soy
More about The Davenport Press
