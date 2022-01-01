Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Mineola

Go
Mineola restaurants
Toast

Mineola restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Roasted Turkey Avocado Club Wrap image

 

Roast Sandwich House Mineola

100 Main Street, Mineola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Avocado Club Wrap$12.35
Romaine, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Onion Jam & Garlic Mayo
More about Roast Sandwich House Mineola
2nd Street Gourmet Deli image

HOAGIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Street Gourmet Deli

188 2nd St, Mineola

Avg 4.2 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$7.00
Served on White, Whole Wheat, or Rye Bread.
Also served on a roll, hero, or wrap for +$1.00
Eggs & Turkey Sandwich$6.59
2 eggs your way with turkey on a roll.
Put it in a Wrap for +1.00
Comes with Coffee, Tea, or Juice
More about 2nd Street Gourmet Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Mineola

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Soup

Tuna Sandwiches

Paninis

Cookies

Cobb Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Mineola to explore

Garden City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rockville Centre

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Elmont

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston