Mineral restaurants you'll love

More about Vito’s Italian Restaurant Lake Anna
Vito’s Italian Restaurant Lake Anna
200 Lake Front Dr., Mineral
|Popular items
|Large Meat Lovers
|$25.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon,& Extra Cheese
|Steak and Cheese
|$13.00
Sautéed Green peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms with Mozzarella cheese
|Vito Fries
|$10.00
Fries with Bacon, Mozzarella, and Sharp Cheddar cheese
More about Big Cheese Pizza
PIZZA
Big Cheese Pizza
11004 Kentucky Springs Rd, Mineral
|Popular items
|Small Round
|$5.24
|LG CHEESE
|$7.99
|LG PEPPERONI
|$7.99
More about The Cove at Lake Anna
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
The Cove at Lake Anna
6320 Belmont Rd, Mineral
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$12.99
Juicy Angus beef burger with lettuce , tomato, & onion.
|12 Traditional Wings
|$15.99
Buffalo • BBQ • Teriyaki • Sweet Thai Chili • Parmesan Garlic * TNT • Jamaican Jerk • Old Bay Dry Rub • Cajun Dry Rub
|Crab Dip
|$15.99
Jumbo lump crab meat with our house queso dip, pico de gallo & Old Bay seasoning. Choice of baguette or tortilla chips.