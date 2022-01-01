Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mineral restaurants you'll love

Go
Mineral restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mineral

Mineral's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Italian
Italian
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Mineral restaurants

Vito’s Italian Restaurant Lake Anna image

 

Vito’s Italian Restaurant Lake Anna

200 Lake Front Dr., Mineral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Meat Lovers$25.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon,& Extra Cheese
Steak and Cheese$13.00
Sautéed Green peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms with Mozzarella cheese
Vito Fries$10.00
Fries with Bacon, Mozzarella, and Sharp Cheddar cheese
More about Vito’s Italian Restaurant Lake Anna
Big Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA

Big Cheese Pizza

11004 Kentucky Springs Rd, Mineral

Avg 3.4 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Round$5.24
LG CHEESE$7.99
LG PEPPERONI$7.99
More about Big Cheese Pizza
The Cove at Lake Anna image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

The Cove at Lake Anna

6320 Belmont Rd, Mineral

Avg 4.2 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger$12.99
Juicy Angus beef burger with lettuce , tomato, & onion.
12 Traditional Wings$15.99
Buffalo • BBQ • Teriyaki • Sweet Thai Chili • Parmesan Garlic * TNT • Jamaican Jerk • Old Bay Dry Rub • Cajun Dry Rub
Crab Dip$15.99
Jumbo lump crab meat with our house queso dip, pico de gallo & Old Bay seasoning. Choice of baguette or tortilla chips.
More about The Cove at Lake Anna

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mineral

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Mineral to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston