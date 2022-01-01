Go
Toast

Minero

Minero Atlanta is a casual Mexican eatery from The Neighborhood Dining Group. Minero offers a collection of affordable dishes inspired by the flavors and cultures of Mexico in a fun and lively environment.

TACOS

675 Ponce De Leon Ave • $$

Avg 4 (749 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl$16.00
rice, beans, charcoal grilled chicken, queso de oaxaca, crema, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde, avocado
Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, chihuahua cheese, chipotle, pickled peppers, beans, cilantro, on a flour tortilla
Salsa Tasting$6.00
2oz. serving of each of the following salsas: verde, arbol and benne
Vegan.
To-Go Bag of Chips$1.50
Queso Dip & Chips$7.00
Vegetarian.
Taco Combo$11.00
Your choice of any 2 tacos served on soft corn tortillas. No substitutions. Items can be removed. Additional items will be on the side and at an additional cost.
Steak Quesadilla$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, chihuahua cheese, chipotle, pickled peppers, cilantro, on a flour tortilla
Taco Trio$16.00
Your choice of any 3 tacos served on soft corn tortillas. No substitutions. Items can be removed. Additional items will be on the side and at an additional cost.
Chicken Burrito$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
Steak Burrito$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

675 Ponce De Leon Ave

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RFD Social/12

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori

No reviews yet

Currently offering online ordering through our website and Uber Eats. Orders can also be placed for takeout in store. Enjoy!

Revery: VR Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston