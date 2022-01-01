Go
Miner's Cup Coffee Co

Drive up and enjoy!

1021 Mount Rushmore Rd

Popular Items

Chai Latte$2.50
Old Timer$5.00
Choice of Protein, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese toasted in a Biscuit.
*We may be experiencing a shortage of the fried eggs we typically use, so when they are unavailable we will temporarily be using a scrambled egg patty
Outlaw$5.50
Choice of Protein, Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese toasted in a Croissant.
*We may be experiencing a shortage of the fried eggs we typically use, so when they are unavailable we will temporarily be using a scrambled egg patty
Dirty Chai Latte
A chai tea latte with espresso.
Gold Digger$9.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Roasted Garlic Mayo toasted in a Ciabatta and served with Kettle Chips
Mocha$4.05
Espresso with chocolate sauce (or other flavored thick and rich sauce), steamed milk and topped off with whipped cream.
Latte$3.50
Espresso with steamed milk and lightly topped with foam.
Six Shooter$5.00
Fried Egg, Avocado, Roasted Tomato, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese toasted in a Tomato Basil Wrap.
*We may be experiencing a shortage of the fried eggs we typically use, so when they are unavailable we will temporarily be using a scrambled egg patty
Rustler$5.50
Choice of Protein, Egg, Cheddar Cheese toasted in a Plain Bagel.
*We may be experiencing a shortage of the fried eggs we typically use, so when they are unavailable we will temporarily be using a scrambled egg patty
Frappe$4.00
Our Frappes are blended to creaminess with milk, ice, espresso and finished with whipped cream!
Location

1021 Mount Rushmore Rd

Custer SD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
