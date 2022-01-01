Go
Mine Shaft Tavern

One of the last great Roadhouses! Home of the Mad Chile Burger, great Margaritas and live music.

2846 NM-14

Popular Items

Hatch Chile$9.95
Fire Roasted NM Hatch Chile served with ranch
Corned Beef Reuben$14.95
Bowl Green Chile Stew$12.95
With smoked brisket, black beans, carrots and potatoes. Served with tortilla. Can be made vegetarian
Mad Chile NM Wagyu$18.50
#1 Green Chile Cheese Burger in New Mexico! Fried Hatch Chile, chopped Hatch chile, chipotle dijonnaise aged cheddar
Fish & Chips$14.95
Fresh Alaskan Cod tempura fried with fresh cut fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
Location

2846 NM-14

Madrid NM

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
