MinGa Restaurant

MinGa is a Korean Restaurant that has been proudly serving the Chapel hill area and Beyond since 2010. Since day one, Our mission has been to provide high-quality Asian food for those who seek skillful cooking and an extraordinary dining experience.

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • CHICKEN

1404 e franklin st • $$

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)

Popular Items

N7. RAMEN|라면$10.95
Spicy ramen noodle soup with vegetables and egg in vegetable broth
A6. FRIED VEG. DUMPLINGS|야채만두구이$9.95
Fried vegetable dumplings (8 pieces)
A4. KOREAN ROLL|김밥$8.95
Beef, variety of vegetables, egg, and seasoned rice rolled with seaweed
A14. DUKBOKI|떡볶이$13.95
Rice cakes stir-fried with fish cakes and vegetables (sweet and spicy)
N1. JAPCHAE|잡채$14.95
Stir-fried potato vermicelli with vegetables and beef in a rich soy-based sauce. Comes with white rice.
M3. BEEF BULGOGI| 소불고기$24.95
Charcoal-grilled marinated sirloin beef with our special sauce. Comes with white rice.
A8. BULGOGI DUMPLINGS|불고기군만두$10.95
Fried marinated beef (bulgogi) and vegetable dumplings (8 pieces)
A17. SWEET & SPICY KFC (Korean Fried Chicken)|양념치킨$10.95
5 wings with the perfect mix of sweet, savory, and spice
Extra White Rice (흰쌀밥추가)$1.95
R1. BIBIMBAP|비빔밥$12.95
Assortment of lightly sautéed vegetables, fried egg, and choice of beef, spicy chicken, spicy pork, or tofu in a bowl. Spicy pepper paste sauce on the side (or soy sauce is available. Ask server).
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1404 e franklin st

Chapel Hill NC

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:00 pm
