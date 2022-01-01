Go
Mingle Juice Bar

Take away Acai bowls, smoothies and much more.

1830 Tower Drive

Popular Items

Anxiety Buster
This signature smoothie was created with anxiety busting properties. Choose your base and we will add kale, banana, cacao powder, chocolate plant based protein, maca powder and your choice of almond butter or peanut butter to create a little bit of heaven.
Strawberry and Creme
Strawberry, Vanilla plant based protein, banana
Lots of Love Bowl
Our acai blend topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries and banana.
Hawaiian Sunrise
Our signature Acai blend topped with granola, shredded coconut, strawberries, and goji berries and pink Himalayan salt.
Best enjoyed on the beach watching the sunrise.
Blue Monday
Our most popular bowl consists of our amazing acai blend topped with granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs and a drizzle of honey. Enjoy the bowl that made Mingle famous.
Not-Tella
Enjoy our amazing Acai blend topped with chocolate hazelnut blend, then blueberries, strawberries, banana.
Be sure to add granola or if you love nut butter add some in the add ins for the ultimate bowl.
GF Mini Muffin$1.10
Rolled Oats, Dried Apricots, Flax Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Honey, Coconut, Quinoa, Chia Seeds, gluten free
contains dairy
AB&J
Enjoy our amazing acai blend topped with almond butter then blueberries, strawberries, banana.
Love almond butter or granola? Then be sure to add extra under the build up your bowl tab.
Relax
Our most popular bowl made even better. Relax consists of our amazing acai blend topped with chocolate hazelnut blend, and your choice of almond butter or peanut butter under our amazing granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs and a drizzle of honey. Enjoy the bowl that made Mingle famous. Love nut butter or granola? Then be sure to add extra under the build up your bowl tab.
Build Me up Buttercup
Start with granola on the bottom then our amazing acai blend. Topped with peanut butter then strawberry, blueberry and banana.
Love peanut butter ? Then be sure to add extra under the build up my bowl tab.
Location

GLENVIEW IL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
