Mingle Juice Bar

Relax-

Our most popular bowl made even better. Relax consists of our amazing acai blend topped with chocolate hazelnut blend, and your choice of almond butter or peanut butter under our amazing granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs and a drizzle of honey. Enjoy the bowl that made Mingle famous. Love nut butter or granola? Then be sure to add extra under the build up your bowl tab.

