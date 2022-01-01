Go
Minglewood Brewery image
Brewpubs & Breweries

Minglewood Brewery

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

121 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Popular Items

Sausage Goat Cheese Pizza$14.49
Spinach, sausage, mushrooms, onions, cheese blend, goat cheese crumbles
Build Your Own$8.99
Margherita Pizza$12.99
Olive oil base, tomatoes, garlic, basil leaves, cheese blend
Italian Meat Pizza$14.49
Sausage, pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, cheese blend
Taco Pizza$14.99
Refried beans, beef, cheese blend, topped with lettuce, crushed nacho tortilla chips, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, sour cream taco sauce
Triple Cheese Melt$12.99
Mozzarella, provolone, white american, marble rye
Supreme Pizza$14.49
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, cheese blend
BBQ Pizza$14.49
BBQ sauce base, burnt ends, bacon, cheese blend
Bavarian Pretzel$11.49
Soft baked, side of house-made beer cheese
Creamy Mac & Beer Cheese$3.79
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

121 Broadway, Cape Girardeau MO 63701

Minglewood Brewery

