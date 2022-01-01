Go
Toast

Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk

Come in and enjoy!

60 N 23rd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Esquites$6.00
Our take on Mexican style street corn topped with lime mayo, queso fresco, and chile piquin. Pairs well with every taco.
3 Carne Asada Tacos$12.00
3 steak tacos, served with a sweet onion & lime salsa, all served on our fresh masa tortillas.
Burrito$10.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, wrapped in a FLOUR tortilla. Choice of protein.
3 Grilled Chicken Tacos$9.00
3 chicken tacos, guajillo marniated, then wood grilled, served with salsa fresca, and queso fresco on our fresh masa tortillas.
Sweet Plantains$4.00
Fried plantains. Perfect for dessert.
Guacamole$16.00
That green gold. Choose yr size (16 / 8 / 4 oz). Comes with chiiiiips. Vegan. GF.
3 Grilled Wild Shrimp Tacos$10.00
3 wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro.
Churros$6.00
Our classic churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate sauce. GF
3 Carnitas Tacos$9.00
3 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
Burrito Bowl$10.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.
See full menu

Location

60 N 23rd St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Maj Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Charlies

No reviews yet

Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist

St. Stephen's Green

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pizzeria Vetri

No reviews yet

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston