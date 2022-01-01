Mini Mott
Come in and enjoy!
3057 West Logan Blvd.
Popular Items
Location
3057 West Logan Blvd.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!
Paulie Gee's Logan Square
A 20% automatic gratuity has been added for our staff. If your experience is exceptional, please feel free to add additional gratuity. Thank You!
KFire Korean BBQ
QUICK. GRILLED. KOREAN.
Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana
Inspired by the rich culinary scene of its namesake neighborhood in Rome, Testaccio's menu centers around healthy foods cooked in a natural wood burning oven, and a thoughtful selection of Mediterranean and amphora-made wines.
Contrary to beloved sister restaurant Osteria Langhe, which focuses solely on the Piemonte region of Italy, the menu at Testaccio pays homage to a diverse range of cultures that now call this landmark neighborhood home.