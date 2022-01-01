Go
Mini Mott

Come in and enjoy!

3057 West Logan Blvd.

Popular Items

Truffle Cheese Fries$10.00
Velvety Truffle Gruyere mornay cheese sauce, topped with scallions + side of house bulldog sauce.
Garlic ButterBurger - Original$12.00
Double patty, Melty American Cheese, Garlic Confit, Miso butter onions. Smashable, Savory, Crave-inducing goodness.
Mott Burger - Original$12.00
Award Winning - Double angus patty, American Cheese, Miso butter onions, Sweet potato frizzles, Housemade pickles, Pickled jalapenos, Hoisin aioli, Brioche bun
Garlic Fries$4.00
Fries tossed with Garlic Confit
Mott Burger - Mini$11.00
Single patty, American Cheese, Miso butter onions, House pickles, Sweet potato frizzles, Pickled jalapenos, Hoisin aioli, Brioche bun
Truffle Stack Original$14.00
Double patty, Melty gruyere and black truffle cheese sauce, Crispy onions and Giardinera peppers. The Ultimate Truffle burg - trust.
Naked Fries$4.00
Crinkle Cut, Real Spuds
Katsu Krunchers$7.00
Panko crusted chicken, 4.5 oz boneless thigh pieces.
Kids Mini$6.00
Single patty with cheese
Onion Rings$4.00
Beer Battered, Shatteringly CRISP! Hand cut.
Location

3057 West Logan Blvd.

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
