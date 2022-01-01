Minibar, a two Michelin-starred restaurant, is a study in avant-garde cooking where each bite is designed to thrill the senses by pushing the limits of what we have come to expect - and what is possible - from food. The creations combine art and science, as well as tradition and technique, to deliver an imaginative and progressive tasting menu, offered at a communal setting.

Barmini is José Andrés’ cocktail lab adjacent to minibar, the restaurant, that celebrates classic cocktails alongside distinctly modern creations. It is a learning center where chefs and bartenders collaborate and where heritage meets innovation.



505 9th St., NW