Go
Toast

hg

DAMN GOOD NOODLES + GREENS

401 Park Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
See full menu

Location

401 Park Drive

Boston MA

Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boloco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Basho Japanese Brasserie

No reviews yet

Basho is the first modern Japanese brasserie to hit Boston, serving the freshest and most high-quality ingredients and sushi (flown in daily from around the world). With a variety of seating options—from communal tables, a private dining and intimate corners to a sushi bar, raw bar and sleek liquor bar—Basho pulses with the raw energy of the city from opening to close.

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicous Food and Great Service! Ask us to cater your next event!

El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston