Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
438 US Route 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
Menu
Popular Items
Indian donut contains healthy ingredients to boost protein intake. Made with quality ingredients and fried using top quality oils for better taste and to make it a healthy appetizer. \n\nThis hot-selling item is Crispy and crunchy on the outside and will make way for the soft and moist parts on the inside for each bite. \n\nThis dish comes with two different types of chutney and Sambar on the side.
Made with fresh and tender chicken breast. Battered with In-house masala to enhance chicken taste and eating experience. And fried using high-quality oil.
Combine the healthy Idli with this golden brown crunchy appetizer. \n\nThis dish is served with sambar made with organic dal and clarified butter, and two different types of chutney.\n\nContains dairy products.
Indian steamed rice cake is made with a fermented batter of rice and dal. Healthy and pleasant to eat any time of the day and gentle on your stomach no matter how much you had.\n\nThis dish is served with sambar made with organic dal and clarified butter, and two different types of chutney.
Specially prepared fermented rice and dal batter mix is used to make this Indian version of Cripe. Golden brown and crispy on the outside, soft and moisture the inner part make you experience two different taste profiles in a single dish.\n\nThis dish is served with sambar made with organic dal and clarified butter, and two different types of chutney.\n\nContains dairy products.
Eating dosa alone is not your style, then top it up with scrambled eggs and sprinkled pepper powder.\n\nDosa is made with specially prepared fermented rice and dal batter mix used to make this Indian version of Cripe. Golden brown and crispy on the outside, soft and moist inner part make you experience two different taste profiles in a single dish.\n\nThis dish is served with sambar made with organic dal and clarified butter, and two different types of chutney.\n\nContains dairy products.
Pure Wheat Flour mixed with oil and sale to make the dough and fried using high-quality oil.\n\nMasala is made with Potato, Onion and in-house spice mixes to make this dish each bite memorable.\n\nKids love this dish.
Perfectly minced flatbread, chicken salana, boneless chicken chunks, and a host of spices make it one of the must-try items on the MiniIdli menu.\n\nServed with onion and herbs mixed with yogurt on the side.
Perfectly minced flatbread, veg salana, and a host of spices make it one of the must-try items on the MiniIdli menu.\n\nChoice of soya chunk-based gravy or egg added to enhance taste and eating experience.\n\nServed with onion and herbs mixed with yogurt on the side.
Chunked boneless goat meat is cooked using in-house spice, masala, and techniques unique to Southern India. | | This dish's taste profile is dominated by pepper powder and semi-gravy is ideal for pairing it with rice, or bread. | | *** May contain some bone parts. Mostly boneless
Pure milk and sugar sweet. Most famous sweet item in the southern part of India.\n\nTry this to experience the taste.
Veg Bites
A special mix of fermented batter, onions, spice, and herbs is poured into the mold pan and fry it until it becomes a colorful cake. This gives the unique crispy coating on the outside and is perfectly cooked inside to make it an ideal appetizer.\n\nThis dish is served with two different types of dipping chutney.
This appetizer is prepared using an in-house made combination of potato and onion stuffing. Fried in a high flame using high-quality oils.
This dish is made with soaked and ground yellow dal mixed with selective spices using high-quality frying oil on a high flame. The end result is Crispy and crunchy on the outside will make way for the soft and moist parts on the inside for each bite. | | This dish comes with two different types of chutney and Sambar on the side.
Non Veg Bites
Boneless fresh and tender chicken Breast meat cooked using in-house spice, masala mixes, and herbs. This dish's taste profile is predominantly defined by pepper and gives a spicy taste in each bite. Have it as an appetizer or pair it with Rice or Parotta.
Our house special chili chicken goes through another round of coating in yogurt-based masala mix to give a wet texture. This dish is both succulent, crunchy, tangy, and mildly spicy at the same time.
Idli Corner
Fully immersed mini idlis in a piping hot ghee sambar. This sambar contains protein-rich organic dals and high-quality melted butter to enhance your eating experience.
Tender Chicken bone meat cooked using in-house spice and masala to elevate the taste profile unique to the southern part of India. Pairing it with Idli is one of the memorable ways to enjoy south Indian cuisine. \n\nSoft and firm fermented idli soothe the spicy taste profile of this Chicken curry.\n\nTaste it to see what you are missing so far.
Idli is fried with gunpowder and other in-house-made spices to give an extra kick to this mild southern delicacy.\n\nIndian steamed rice cake is made with a fermented batter of rice and dal. Healthy and pleasant to eat any time of the day and gentle on your stomach no matter how much you had.\n\nThis dish is served with sambar made with organic dal and clarified butter, and two different types of chutney.
A special mix of fermented batter, onions, spice, and herbs is poured into the mold pan and fry it until it becomes a colorful cake. This gives the unique crispy coating on the outside and is perfectly cooked inside to make it an ideal appetizer. | | This dish is served with two different types of dipping chutney.
Dosa Corner
The star of this dish is usually hidden inside the layer of dosa. Potato and Onion mix of Masala made with in-house spice and cooking technique gives you a unique dosa-tasting experience.\n\nDosa is made with specially prepared fermented rice and dal batter mix used to make this Indian version of Cripe. Golden brown and crispy on the outside, soft and moist inner part make you experience two different taste profiles in a single dish.\n\nThis dish is served with sambar made with organic dal and clarified butter, and two different types of chutney.\n\nContains dairy products.
The star of this dish is usually hidden inside the layer of dosa. Potato and Onion mix of Masala made with in-house spice and cooking technique gives you a unique dosa-tasting experience. And to add another layer of taste, top up the sauteed onions and herbs.\n\nDosa is made with specially prepared fermented rice and dal batter mix used to make this Indian version of Cripe. Golden brown and crispy on the outside, soft and moist inner part make you experience two different taste profiles in a single dish.\n\nThis dish is served with sambar made with organic dal and clarified butter, and two different types of chutney.\n\nContains dairy products.
Tender Goat bone meat cooked using in-house spice and masala to elevate the taste profile unique to the southern part of India. Pairing it with Idli is one of the memorable ways to enjoy south Indian cuisine.\n\nCrispy and firm fermented dosa bite soothe the spicy taste profile of this Goat curry.\n\nTaste it to see what you are missing so far.
It's a south Indian special delicacy. You get three different tastes in one Dosa. Starting with egg, Mutton Curry, and mutton chukka toppings. | | Experience this new way of eating your favorite dosa item.
Tender Chicken bone meat cooked using in-house spice and masala to elevate the taste profile unique to the southern part of India. Pairing it with Idli is one of the memorable ways to enjoy south Indian cuisine. \n\nCrispy and firm fermented dosa bite soothe the spicy taste profile of this Chicken curry.\n\nTaste it to see what you are missing so far.
It's a south Indian special delicacy. You get three different tastes in one Dosa. Starting with egg, Chicken curry, and chicken chukka toppings. | | Experience this new way of eating your favorite dosa item.
The star of this dish is usually hidden inside the layer of dosa. Potato and Onion mix of Masala made with in-house spice and cooking technique gives you a unique dosa-tasting experience. And to add another layer of taste, top up with the in-house made gunpowder.\n\nDosa is made with specially prepared fermented rice and dal batter mix used to make this Indian version of Cripe. Golden brown and crispy on the outside, soft and moist inner part make you experience two different taste profiles in a single dish.\n\nThis dish is served with sambar made with organic dal and clarified butter, and two different types of chutney.\n\nContains dairy products.
Uttapam Corner
Potato and Onion mix of Masala made with in-house spice and cooking technique gives you a unique dosa-tasting experience.\n\nDosa is made with specially prepared fermented rice and dal batter mix used to make this Indian version of Cripe. Golden brown and crispy on the outside, soft and moist inner part make you experience two different taste profiles in a single dish.\n\nThis dish is served with sambar made with organic dal and clarified butter, and two different types of chutney.\n\nContains dairy products.
Poori Corner
Combine this healthy pongal with crunchy medhu vada for an extra kick. | | Pongal is made with a mix of rice, dal, and a host of spices put together and steamed to create this wonderful dish. | | The portion of dal, pepper, and purified ghee provides a unique tasting experience. | | This dish is served with sambar made with organic dal and clarified butter, and coconut dipping chutney. | | Contains dairy products.
Pongal is made with a mix of rice, dal, and a host of spices put together and steamed to create this wonderful dish. | | Portions of dal, pepper, and clarified butter provide a unique tasting experience. | | | This dish is served with sambar made with organic dal and clarified butter, and coconut dipping chutney. | | Contains dairy products.
Bread Corner
A combination of Vegetables, soya chunks, and in-house masala is used to make this unique entree. Best vegetarian dish and satisfy both craving and provide nutritional benefits from vegetables.
Tender Goat bone meat cooked using in-house spice and masala to elevate the taste profile unique to the southern part of India. \n\nThere is no better way to eat layered flat bread than the choice of MiniIdli meat curry.\n\nDon't take our word for it, Try it to see for yourself.
Layered flat bread fried on high flame in grill. Both veg and non-veg entree sides.\n\nIt comes as two pieces of bread.
Tender Chicken bone meat cooked using in-house spice and masala to elevate the taste profile unique to the southern part of India.\n\nThere is no better way to eat layered flat bread than the choice of MiniIdli meat curry.\n\nDon't take our word for it, Try it to see for yourself.
Rice Corner
MiniIdli Chicken briyani is one of our signature dishes made with high-quality basmati rice, bone chicken meat, in-house spice & masala, and a technique unique to the Southern part of India. | | You may never taste this type of briyani before. It's different from typical dum briyani. MiniIdli chicken briyani is moist with key ingredients juice, you can eat it without any side dishes. | | It comes with yogurt-based raita - Onion and herbs mixed together.
MiniIdli Mutton briyani is one of our signature dishes made with high-quality Samba rice (small rice), bone goat meat, in-house spice & masala, and a technique unique to the Southern part of India. | | You may never taste this type of briyani before. It's different from typical dum briyani. MiniIdli Mutton briyani is moist with key ingredients juice, you can eat it without any side dishes. | | It comes with yogurt-based raita - Onion and herbs mixed together.
Veg Corner
Chicken Corner
Chunked boneless chicken meat is cooked using in-house spice, masala, and techniques unique to Southern India. | | This dish's taste profile is dominated by pepper powder and semi-gravy is ideal for pairing it with rice, or bread.
Tender Chicken bone meat cooked using in-house spice and masala to elevate the taste profile unique to the southern part of India.\n\nThere is no better way to eat idli, dosa, and flatbread than the choice of MiniIdli meat curry.\n\nDon't take our word for it, Try it to see for yourself.
Mutton Corner
Tender Goat bone meat cooked using in-house spice, masala, and technique to elevate the taste profile unique to the southern part of India. | | There is no better way to eat idli, dosa, and flatbread than the choice of MiniIdli meat curry. | | Don't take our word for it, Try it to see for yourself.
House Special Sweets
Made using rava, sugar, and a host of other condiments. Perfect items give a finishing touch to your perfect meal.\n\nIt contains nuts and dairy products.
Made using vermicelli, sugar, and a host of other condiments. Perfect items give a finishing touch to your perfect meal.\n\nIt contains nuts and dairy products.
Milk Tea Coffee
Ginger tea is made with high-quality tea powder, milk, and a unique technique.
Panangarkandu Paal is a soothing unique taste of milk made by simmering milk with palm sugar.
Brewed filter coffee and made it with high-quality milk.
Cold Drinks
Natural Mango and Yogurt Smoothies. Contain condiments.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Location
438 US Route 206, Hillsborough NJ 08844
Gallery
