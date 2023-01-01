Dosa With Masala & Onion Toppings (Sauteed)

$15.86

The star of this dish is usually hidden inside the layer of dosa. Potato and Onion mix of Masala made with in-house spice and cooking technique gives you a unique dosa-tasting experience. And to add another layer of taste, top up the sauteed onions and herbs.



Dosa is made with specially prepared fermented rice and dal batter mix used to make this Indian version of Cripe. Golden brown and crispy on the outside, soft and moist inner part make you experience two different taste profiles in a single dish.



This dish is served with sambar made with organic dal and clarified butter, and two different types of chutney.



Contains dairy products.