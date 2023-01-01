Go
Consumer picView gallery

MiniIdli Indian Restaurant -

Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

438 US Route 206

Hillsborough, NJ 08844

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

438 US Route 206, Hillsborough NJ 08844

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Singas Famous Pizza - Hillsborough, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
438 us highway 206 south Hillsborough, NJ 08844
View restaurantnext
Papa Vegan
orange starNo Reviews
438 Route 206 Hillsborough, NJ 08844
View restaurantnext
Bombay Wok - Route 206
orange starNo Reviews
438 Route 206 HILLSBOROUGH, NJ 08844
View restaurantnext
Bombay Wok - 426
orange star3.7 • 643
424 Route 206 Hillsborough, NJ 08844
View restaurantnext
Old Man Rafferty's Hillsborough - Toastnow
orange starNo Reviews
284 U.S. 206 Hillsborough, NJ 08844
View restaurantnext
Mr Cactus Mexican Grill - 378 South Branch Road
orange starNo Reviews
378 South Branch Road HILLSBOROUGH, NJ 08844
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Hillsborough

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Princeton

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

MiniIdli Indian Restaurant -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston