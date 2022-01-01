Mining Camp Restaurant

Brown Bear BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! BBQ Food Truck serving Fresh Smoked Meats and Sides of all types including Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork, Chicken, Prime Rib, Pork Ribs, St. Louis and Baby Back, Sausages, Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, Smoked Beans with Brisket, lots more items! We offer Full Service Catering for your Events, Weddings, 55+ Community, etc..

