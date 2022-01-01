Go
Ministry of Brewing

Located in the newly restored St. Michael's Church, the Ministry of Brewing offers high quality beers, craft sodas, and cider in an unmatched taproom.

1900 E Lombard St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ministry Logo Sticker$1.00
So colorful...
32oz Crowler
A 32oz can filled with fresh draft beer and seamed right on site! Anything on draft is available.
Gray Logo Shirt$20.00
Heathered gray Bella Canvas medium weight shirt with full color logo, and small wordmark on the back neck.
7:54 (6 Pack Cans)$12.00
(West Coast IPA; 6.8% abv)
Right on time! An homage to our clock, which has been stuck at 7:54 for years, this beer is never late to the party. We dry hopped with Amarillo, Simcoe, and Citra hops, which gives you the hop-focus bite you’re looking for in a West Coast-style IPA. Time for another.
Zilla Black Shirt$20.00
Dark heathered shirt with custom 'Zilla' Ministry logo. Collab with Brittany Herbinko. Limited run.
Zilla Sticker$1.00
This is actually a silhouette of Dave - our head brewer.
16oz Willi Becher$5.00
Wispy (6 Pack Cans)$12.00
(Hazy Pale Ale; 5.5% abv)
Mosaic and Mandarina Bavaria hops highlight this hazy pale ale with a pour reminiscent of the wispy, cloud-like markings found in our taproom’s stained glass. Oats and white wheat keep everything soft and drinkable.
April 23rd - Yoga with Grace!$13.00
Join Grace from 10:30 until 11:30 am on April 23rd for brewery yoga! Every ticket includes a beer after the class.
(Please enter the names of attendees in the special instructions.) A vax card check will be required upon arrival.
Sampler (4 Pack Cans)$10.00
A pre-made six-pack featuring a mix of beers we currently have available in cans.
1900 E Lombard St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
