Minneapolis bakeries you'll love

yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|vanilla cupcake
|$3.50
classic vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
|patticake slice
|$5.95
chocolate cake w/ cream cheese buttercream frosting
|szechuan salmon
|$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon on jasmine rice w/ szechuan beans & pistachios
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
The Copper Hen
2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cupcake
|$3.00
Chocolate Buttercream | Signature Carrot | Red Velvet | Champagne |
Vanilla Raspberry Buttercream | Golden Butter Vanilla | Gluten Free Chocolate
|HOT-CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
buttermilk hot-fried chicken, honey chipotle glaze, cilantro and cabbage slaw, jalapeno aioli, brioche, served with fries
|CHICKEN POT PIE
|$17.00
roasted chicken, creamy veloute, root vegetables, peas, butter pie crust
Gigi's Cafe
824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Rachel
|$14.00
smoked turkey, curtido "kraut", gruyere, 1k island dressing; griddled heritage grain rye
served with kettle chips & pickles
|Turkey Melt
|$14.00
smoked turkey, caramelized onion, alpine 'pimento' spread, pickled shallot, griddled heritage grain focaccia
served with kettle chips & pickles
|Classic Breakfast
|$9.00
2 organic eggs, toast, breakfast potatoes
Café Cerés
5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|DUKKAH LATTE
|$4.75
A sweet syrup with savory spices such as sumac, coriander, cumin, thyme, black sesame.
|RAS EL HANOUT LATTE
|$7.00
Our Ras El Hanout syrup is sweetened with dates and spiced with coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.
|SPICED VANILLA LATTE
|$4.75
Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.
Café Cerés
3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|CHOCOLATE CHIP TAHINI COOKIE
|$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie made with tahini and Valrhona chocolate.
Contains: wheat: dairy, eggs, seeds, soy
Chickies - Mall of America
60 east broadway, bloomington
|Popular items
|Pollo Estrada Sandwich **Spicy** (Jalapeno Chicken)
|$16.99
Jalepeno Chicken
|Cap’n Munch Sandwich (Fried Chicken)
|$16.99
Fried Chicken
|Cap’n Munch Wrap (Fried Chicken)
|$16.99
Fried Chicken