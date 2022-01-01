Minneapolis bakeries you'll love

Toast

Must-try bakeries in Minneapolis

yum! kitchen & bakery image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
vanilla cupcake$3.50
classic vanilla cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream
patticake slice$5.95
chocolate cake w/ cream cheese buttercream frosting
szechuan salmon$16.95
grilled atlantic salmon on jasmine rice w/ szechuan beans & pistachios
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
The Copper Hen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

The Copper Hen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1581 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cupcake$3.00
Chocolate Buttercream | Signature Carrot | Red Velvet | Champagne |
Vanilla Raspberry Buttercream | Golden Butter Vanilla | Gluten Free Chocolate
HOT-CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
buttermilk hot-fried chicken, honey chipotle glaze, cilantro and cabbage slaw, jalapeno aioli, brioche, served with fries
CHICKEN POT PIE$17.00
roasted chicken, creamy veloute, root vegetables, peas, butter pie crust
More about The Copper Hen
Gigi's Cafe image

 

Gigi's Cafe

824 W 36th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rachel$14.00
smoked turkey, curtido "kraut", gruyere, 1k island dressing; griddled heritage grain rye
served with kettle chips & pickles
Turkey Melt$14.00
smoked turkey, caramelized onion, alpine 'pimento' spread, pickled shallot, griddled heritage grain focaccia
served with kettle chips & pickles
Classic Breakfast$9.00
2 organic eggs, toast, breakfast potatoes
More about Gigi's Cafe
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DUKKAH LATTE$4.75
A sweet syrup with savory spices such as sumac, coriander, cumin, thyme, black sesame.
RAS EL HANOUT LATTE$7.00
Our Ras El Hanout syrup is sweetened with dates and spiced with coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.
SPICED VANILLA LATTE$4.75
Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.
More about Café Cerés
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SPICED VANILLA LATTE$4.75
Vanilla, saigon cinnamon, clove, nutmeg.
CHOCOLATE CHIP TAHINI COOKIE$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie made with tahini and Valrhona chocolate.
Contains: wheat: dairy, eggs, seeds, soy
RAS EL HANOUT LATTE$7.00
Date sweetened syrup with, coriander, cumin, ginger, black pepper.
More about Café Cerés
Isles Bun and Coffee image

 

Isles Bun and Coffee

1424 W. 28th St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Isles Bun and Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Chickies - Mall of America

60 east broadway, bloomington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Estrada Sandwich **Spicy** (Jalapeno Chicken)$16.99
Jalepeno Chicken
Cap’n Munch Sandwich (Fried Chicken)$16.99
Fried Chicken
Cap’n Munch Wrap (Fried Chicken)$16.99
Fried Chicken
More about Chickies - Mall of America
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • DONUTS

Denny's 5th Avenue Bakery

7840 5th Ave S, Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (477 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Denny's 5th Avenue Bakery

