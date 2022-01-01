Minneapolis bars & lounges you'll love

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Our Famous Cheese Sauce$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Central NE Eat & Drink image

TAPAS

Central NE Eat & Drink

700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (11 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
Central NE Breakfast$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
BLT (GF)$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
More about Central NE Eat & Drink
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$14.75
On-the-bone wings
Double Barrel Burger$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
Tennessee Hot$15.00
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
More about Red Cow
Tap Society image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tap Society

4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$14.00
Two 1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patties served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, bacon, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Cheeseburger$10.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
More about Tap Society
Eat Street Social image

BBQ

Eat Street Social

18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Social Burger$15.00
half pound burger, lettuce, preserved tomato, onion marmalade, garlic aioli,
Wings$12.00
8 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of
BBQ
Buffalo
Carolina BBQ
Ranch dressing served on side
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
More about Eat Street Social
The Bad Waitress image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
BYO Hash Brown Haystack$11.95
two eggs your way, choice of 2 ingredients & choice of toast. additional ingredients $1.50 each.
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapenos & crispy o'brien potatoes rolled up in a flour tortilla with salsa.
Cheeseburger$9.95
1/3 pound beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & house sauce on a griddled bun. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bun $1
More about The Bad Waitress
Red Rabbit image

 

Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
Mostaccioli$13.50
Marinara, goat cheese fondue, parmesan & bread crumbs
Caesar Salad$11.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan
More about Red Rabbit
The Unofficial image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Unofficial

3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony

Avg 4.3 (549 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
The Dive$13.00
American cheese, cheese curds, cheese sauce, and potato chips on an egg bun.
Crispy Wings$13.00
Classic, Cajun, or Parmesan Garlic with a dipping sauce.
Kid Chicken Strips$5.00
2 breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side
More about The Unofficial
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room image

 

Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Boneless Wings$13.00
1.5 LB served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch
Phuket Bowl$14.00
Chicken or tofu, yellow curry, broccoli, bell peppers, green onions, and peanuts served on coconut rice
Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
More about Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
The North Bar & Grill image

GRILL

The North Bar & Grill

2501 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids

Avg 4.4 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oh My Fajitas$15.00
Chicken fajitas on a bed of sauteed onions and peppers sizzling in a house made maragrita. Comes with a side plate of lettuce, tomato, chesse, sour cream , salsa and 3 warm tortillas
Upgrade to shrimp for $1.50, steak for $2.00. Combos are $2.00
Add guac for $0.69 cents
Potstickers$10.00
Pork dumplings on a bed of slaw served with a asian infused sauce topped with scallions
Cheeseburger$12.00
classic beef patty on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and thousand island with your choice of cheese.
More about The North Bar & Grill
Bar La Grassa image

PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Focaccia$4.00
With butter
Mafalda w/Bolognese$21.00
Slow-cooked pork bolognese with a touch of cream is tossed with mafalda pasta and finished with ricotta salata.
Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta$12.00
Cherry tomatoes pickled with ginger and turmeric, topped with fresh ricotta. Served on grilled bread.
More about Bar La Grassa
Young Joni image

PIZZA

Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (4934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage and Onion$18.00
fennel sausage, crème fraîche, leek, scallion, caramelized onion, fennel pollen
Korean BBQ$21.00
beef short ribs*, mozzarella, scallion, arugula, sesame soy chili vinaigrette
*contains gluten
Tavern Pie$18.00
house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
More about Young Joni
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
Patty Melt$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
So Cal Burger$16.50
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
More about Red Cow
Jefe Urban Cocina image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Jefe Urban Cocina

219 SE Main St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (2075 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Quesadilla$8.50
Flour tortilla, Mexican melting cheese, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo.
Hideaway Main Street Burger$8.95
4 oz. beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese.
Jefe Urban Hacienda Mexican Fried Rice$11.00
Our spicy version comes with carrots, onion, peppers, cilantro and your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo. Tossed fresh with an over-easy egg.
More about Jefe Urban Cocina
Blue Door Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Baked & Loaded$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
Jiffy Burger$11.95
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
Mount Blucuvious$10.50
Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.
More about Blue Door Pub
Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red Table Big Chet's Salami
(Minneapolis, MN) Made just down the street from our shop! Spicy fennel & garlic salami.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
French Raclette$8.00
Classic French melting cheese. Great for a traditional Raclette dinner, Fondue, and grilled cheese. French Raclette tends to be a bit softer than its Swiss counterpart. [Cow's Milk, Raw Milk]
Fra Mani Soppressata$8.75
(California) Coarsely ground and seasoned with clove, sea salt, pepper and white wine.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop
Rock Elm Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm Tavern

16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TRADITIONAL WINGS$15.25
bone-in
choose sauced or dry-rubbed
sauced: bourbon bbq, buffalo, sticky ginger, jerk, mango jalapeno
dry-rubbed: lemon ranch, nashville hot, greek
HOUSEMADE TOTS$6.00
stuffed with loads of cheese & served with housemade bacon ketchup
ROCK ELM BURGER$16.75
montamore cheese, roasted mushrooms, candied walnut aioli, arugula
More about Rock Elm Tavern
Parlour Food Truck image

 

Parlour Food Truck

730 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Parlour Burger$14.99
Ground Chuck, Ribeye, and Brisket, White American Cheese, Egg Bun
Fries$4.00
Ya know... fries!
Coca Cola$2.00
More about Parlour Food Truck
Merlins Rest Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Merlins Rest Pub

3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yankee Fish & Chips$10.50
Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips (french fries). Malt vinegar and pub sauce is provided in take aways
**Due to manufacturing issues our fish for fish & chips has changed for a limited time. We are still offering a beer battered pollock however you may notice a slight flavor change***
Smash Chzbrg$6.00
1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED cheese burger on a toasted bun with burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)
The Burger$13.00
Grass fed & organic beef, then cook it to a perfect medium rare, topped with lettuce, tomato & seasoned aioli. Served with your choice of side
More about Merlins Rest Pub
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar image

 

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar

801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe Au Lait
Your choice of light or dark roast coffee served with an equal amount of steamed milk.
Botanical Winter
House-made cold brew** infused with juniper, cardamom, rosemary, and lavender. Steamed with soymilk*. *Dairy-free **Not available caffeine-free/decaf
Nutty Squirrel
Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.
More about Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
Edina Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Edina Grill

5028 France Ave S, Edina

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
American Breakfast$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger$14.50
ground turkey, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano pesto aioli, lettuce
Steak & Pierogies$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
More about Edina Grill
PEPPERS & FRIES image

 

PEPPERS & FRIES

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
COLT$13.95
American Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, side of mayo
Basic Bob$11.45
Basic hamburger or cheeseburger
Chicken Fingers$12.95
House-battered, served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce
More about PEPPERS & FRIES
The Block Food + Drink image

 

The Block Food + Drink

7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
Double Royale with Cheese*$15.00
Two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, red onion, house pickles and basil garlic mayo
Korean BBQ Yum Yum Bowl$16.00
Marinated steak, kimchee, and sunny side up egg, served over coconut jasmine rice and topped with yum, yum sauce
More about The Block Food + Drink
Blue Door Pub image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Door Pub

1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1086 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Baked & Loaded$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
Bacon Blucy$10.25
Smoked bacon-cheddar cheese, bacon (psst...it's on the inside), pickle on the side.
Cheese Curds$9.95
White cheddar cheese, beer batter, side of marinara for dipping.
More about Blue Door Pub
Murray's - Minneapolis image

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Murray's Caesar Salad$7.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese
Steak Burger$15.00
8oz. ground Murray's steak, house-made chips
Steak Sandwich$22.00
strip sirloin steak, bacon, provolone cheese, on sourdough, house-made chips
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
Salmon Rice Bowl$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
Loop Wings$16.00
Traditional wings, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
More about The Loop - West End
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
Popular items
Popular items
Full Order Bone-In Broasted Wings$17.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
Thai Curry Bowl$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
Turkey Club$15.00
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN image

 

EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN

200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha Mousse$10.00
Raspberry and Blood Oranges, White Chocolate Pearls
Key Lime Cheesecake$10.00
Key Lime Curd, Blackberry Gelèe, Toasted Soft Meringue
Yuzu Green Apple$10.00
Lemon Financier, Yuzu and Green Apple Mousse
More about EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge image

 

Erte' & the Peacock Lounge

323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Popular items
Popular items
Peach Crisp$8.00
Scalloped Potatoes$14.00
Duroc Double Thick Bone-in Pork Chop - Comfrey Farm (Windom, MN) (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)$26.00
More about Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
Nonna Rosa’s image

 

Nonna Rosa’s

4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti Carbonara$18.99
Spaghetti topped in a creamy alfredo sauce with black pepper, onions, and Italian bacon.
Tortellini Pugliesi$18.99
Cheese filled noodles tossed with mushrooms, garlic, onion, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian Sausage in a rosa sauce.
Canelloni$23.99
Scallops, shrimp, and langostinos rolled into a tube noodle with mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheeses then baked in a brandy crab cream sauce.
More about Nonna Rosa’s

