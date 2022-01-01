Minneapolis bars & lounges you'll love
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Popular items
|Our Famous Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
|Taco Family Platter
|$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
|Taquitos Appz
|$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
TAPAS
Central NE Eat & Drink
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickle-Brined Chicken Breast, Cry Baby Criag's Hot Sauce Aioli, Sweet Pickles, Brioche Bun
|Central NE Breakfast
|$17.00
2 Eggs Cooked to Order, Thick-cut Bacon, Sausage, Pancake with Whipped Butter & Maple Syrup, Creamy Hash Browns, Choice of Toast
|BLT (GF)
|$13.00
Thick-Cut Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Toasted Sourdough
Red Cow
208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.75
On-the-bone wings
|Double Barrel Burger
|$16.75
Two thinly smashed patties, white american, grilled onions & special sauce - 2016 Burger Battle Winner!
|Tennessee Hot
|$15.00
Southern fried chicken, tennessee hot sauce, blackstrap mayo & house pickles
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tap Society
4555 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Double Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Two 1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patties served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, bacon, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
BBQ
Eat Street Social
18 West 26th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Social Burger
|$15.00
half pound burger, lettuce, preserved tomato, onion marmalade, garlic aioli,
|Wings
|$12.00
8 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of
BBQ
Buffalo
Carolina BBQ
Ranch dressing served on side
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried 8oz chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, butter pickles, Cry Baby Craig's aioli,
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|BYO Hash Brown Haystack
|$11.95
two eggs your way, choice of 2 ingredients & choice of toast. additional ingredients $1.50 each.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapenos & crispy o'brien potatoes rolled up in a flour tortilla with salsa.
|Cheeseburger
|$9.95
1/3 pound beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & house sauce on a griddled bun. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bun $1
Red Rabbit
Red Rabbit, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
Red sauce, mozzarella & parmesan
|Mostaccioli
|$13.50
Marinara, goat cheese fondue, parmesan & bread crumbs
|Caesar Salad
|$11.50
Romaine, croutons, parmesan
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Unofficial
3701 Stinson Blvd NE, St Anthony
|Popular items
|The Dive
|$13.00
American cheese, cheese curds, cheese sauce, and potato chips on an egg bun.
|Crispy Wings
|$13.00
Classic, Cajun, or Parmesan Garlic with a dipping sauce.
|Kid Chicken Strips
|$5.00
2 breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side
Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room
2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
1.5 LB served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch
|Phuket Bowl
|$14.00
Chicken or tofu, yellow curry, broccoli, bell peppers, green onions, and peanuts served on coconut rice
|Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
GRILL
The North Bar & Grill
2501 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids
|Popular items
|Oh My Fajitas
|$15.00
Chicken fajitas on a bed of sauteed onions and peppers sizzling in a house made maragrita. Comes with a side plate of lettuce, tomato, chesse, sour cream , salsa and 3 warm tortillas
Upgrade to shrimp for $1.50, steak for $2.00. Combos are $2.00
Add guac for $0.69 cents
|Potstickers
|$10.00
Pork dumplings on a bed of slaw served with a asian infused sauce topped with scallions
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
classic beef patty on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and thousand island with your choice of cheese.
PIZZA
Bar La Grassa
800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Side of Focaccia
|$4.00
With butter
|Mafalda w/Bolognese
|$21.00
Slow-cooked pork bolognese with a touch of cream is tossed with mafalda pasta and finished with ricotta salata.
|Pickled Tomato w/Ricotta
|$12.00
Cherry tomatoes pickled with ginger and turmeric, topped with fresh ricotta. Served on grilled bread.
PIZZA
Young Joni
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Sausage and Onion
|$18.00
fennel sausage, crème fraîche, leek, scallion, caramelized onion, fennel pollen
|Korean BBQ
|$21.00
beef short ribs*, mozzarella, scallion, arugula, sesame soy chili vinaigrette
*contains gluten
|Tavern Pie
|$18.00
house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
Red Cow
2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$14.50
House-made turkey patty, sliced radish, arugula, crushed pistachios & cilantro-lime aioli
|Patty Melt
|$14.50
double patty, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, white american, garlic mayo, sourdough
|So Cal Burger
|$16.50
100% Plant-based - Impossible™ burger patty, avocado, vegan american, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic mayo on a whole wheat bun
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Jefe Urban Cocina
219 SE Main St, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$8.50
Flour tortilla, Mexican melting cheese, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo.
|Hideaway Main Street Burger
|$8.95
4 oz. beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese.
|Jefe Urban Hacienda Mexican Fried Rice
|$11.00
Our spicy version comes with carrots, onion, peppers, cilantro and your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo. Tossed fresh with an over-easy egg.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
3448 42nd Ave S, minneapolis
|Popular items
|Baked & Loaded
|$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
|Jiffy Burger
|$11.95
Single patty, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter, bacon, mayo, pickle on the side.
|Mount Blucuvious
|$10.50
Ghost pepper cheese, fried avocado, spicy bacon and cilantro-lime sauce.
Surdyk's Cheese Shop
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Red Table Big Chet's Salami
(Minneapolis, MN) Made just down the street from our shop! Spicy fennel & garlic salami.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
|French Raclette
|$8.00
Classic French melting cheese. Great for a traditional Raclette dinner, Fondue, and grilled cheese. French Raclette tends to be a bit softer than its Swiss counterpart. [Cow's Milk, Raw Milk]
|Fra Mani Soppressata
|$8.75
(California) Coarsely ground and seasoned with clove, sea salt, pepper and white wine.
Sliced thin to order on our manual Berkel slicer.
*weight guaranteed within .05 lb*
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm Tavern
16605 County Rd 24 #211, Plymouth
|Popular items
|TRADITIONAL WINGS
|$15.25
bone-in
choose sauced or dry-rubbed
sauced: bourbon bbq, buffalo, sticky ginger, jerk, mango jalapeno
dry-rubbed: lemon ranch, nashville hot, greek
|HOUSEMADE TOTS
|$6.00
stuffed with loads of cheese & served with housemade bacon ketchup
|ROCK ELM BURGER
|$16.75
montamore cheese, roasted mushrooms, candied walnut aioli, arugula
Parlour Food Truck
730 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Parlour Burger
|$14.99
Ground Chuck, Ribeye, and Brisket, White American Cheese, Egg Bun
|Fries
|$4.00
Ya know... fries!
|Coca Cola
|$2.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Merlins Rest Pub
3601 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Yankee Fish & Chips
|$10.50
Award Winning! Pubhouse battered pollock served over chips (french fries). Malt vinegar and pub sauce is provided in take aways
**Due to manufacturing issues our fish for fish & chips has changed for a limited time. We are still offering a beer battered pollock however you may notice a slight flavor change***
|Smash Chzbrg
|$6.00
1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED cheese burger on a toasted bun with burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)
|The Burger
|$13.00
Grass fed & organic beef, then cook it to a perfect medium rare, topped with lettuce, tomato & seasoned aioli. Served with your choice of side
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine Bar
801 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Cafe Au Lait
Your choice of light or dark roast coffee served with an equal amount of steamed milk.
|Botanical Winter
House-made cold brew** infused with juniper, cardamom, rosemary, and lavender. Steamed with soymilk*. *Dairy-free **Not available caffeine-free/decaf
|Nutty Squirrel
Mixed nut (macadamia nut, hazelnut, pistachio and almond) syrup combined with milk and espresso. Topped with cashew cream drizzle.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Edina Grill
5028 France Ave S, Edina
|Popular items
|American Breakfast
|$13.95
eggs, hashbrowns, choice of breakfast meat, toast
|Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger
|$14.50
ground turkey, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano pesto aioli, lettuce
|Steak & Pierogies
|$22.95
potato cheddar dumplings, crispy onions, creamy horseradish, szechuan sauce
PEPPERS & FRIES
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|COLT
|$13.95
American Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, side of mayo
|Basic Bob
|$11.45
Basic hamburger or cheeseburger
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.95
House-battered, served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce
The Block Food + Drink
7007 Walker Street, St. Louis Park
|Popular items
|Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
|Double Royale with Cheese*
|$15.00
Two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, red onion, house pickles and basil garlic mayo
|Korean BBQ Yum Yum Bowl
|$16.00
Marinated steak, kimchee, and sunny side up egg, served over coconut jasmine rice and topped with yum, yum sauce
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Door Pub
1514 Como Ave, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Baked & Loaded
|$10.25
Stuffed with Colby-Jack cheese, then topped with potato chips, bacon bits, smack sauce.
|Bacon Blucy
|$10.25
Smoked bacon-cheddar cheese, bacon (psst...it's on the inside), pickle on the side.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.95
White cheddar cheese, beer batter, side of marinara for dipping.
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Murray's Caesar Salad
|$7.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese
|Steak Burger
|$15.00
8oz. ground Murray's steak, house-made chips
|Steak Sandwich
|$22.00
strip sirloin steak, bacon, provolone cheese, on sourdough, house-made chips
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Crispy buffalo-glazed chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumber,
celery, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese
crumbles and ranch dressing
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$23.00
Soy-ginger glazed salmon, bell pepper, carrot,
green onion, fried egg, cilantro and sriracha mayo.
Tossed with jasmine rice
|Loop Wings
|$16.00
Traditional wings, tossed with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Bourbon or Lemon-Pepper Dry Rub
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Full Order Bone-In Broasted Wings
|$17.00
Crispy, Juicy, And Freshly Cooked To Order. Served ranch or bleu cheese (each extra/ .75)
|Thai Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Creamy yellow curry with kale, carrots, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, cilantro, basil, and peanuts served over our coconut rice
|Turkey Club
|$15.00
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on multigrain
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN
200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Matcha Mousse
|$10.00
Raspberry and Blood Oranges, White Chocolate Pearls
|Key Lime Cheesecake
|$10.00
Key Lime Curd, Blackberry Gelèe, Toasted Soft Meringue
|Yuzu Green Apple
|$10.00
Lemon Financier, Yuzu and Green Apple Mousse
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Popular items
|Peach Crisp
|$8.00
|Scalloped Potatoes
|$14.00
|Duroc Double Thick Bone-in Pork Chop - Comfrey Farm (Windom, MN) (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)
|$26.00
Nonna Rosa’s
4168 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$18.99
Spaghetti topped in a creamy alfredo sauce with black pepper, onions, and Italian bacon.
|Tortellini Pugliesi
|$18.99
Cheese filled noodles tossed with mushrooms, garlic, onion, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian Sausage in a rosa sauce.
|Canelloni
|$23.99
Scallops, shrimp, and langostinos rolled into a tube noodle with mozzarella, ricotta and parmesan cheeses then baked in a brandy crab cream sauce.
